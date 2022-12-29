Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and $471,641.08 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007674 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.