Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $98.31

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $98.31 or 0.00590573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $116.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,646.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00253511 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00038712 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,269,438 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
