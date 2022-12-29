Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.55

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $3.55 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00228152 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00053215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.