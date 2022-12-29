BitDAO (BIT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.54 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $45.54 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.