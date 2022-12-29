Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 131.1% in December

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BSL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 67,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,735. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

