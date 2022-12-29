BlueArk (BRK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $444,523.74

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $43.97 million and approximately $444,523.74 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00587762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00254582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055711 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00134904 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $472,088.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

