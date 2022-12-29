Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Up 81.2% This Week

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00006778 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a market cap of $18.33 million and $3.15 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

