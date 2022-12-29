Bondly (BONDLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.32 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $41,428.10 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.56 or 0.05201278 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.33 or 0.29530916 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

