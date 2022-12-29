Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Trading Up 0.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Bouygues from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

