Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Down 1.5 %

Bouygues stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 62,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,635. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

