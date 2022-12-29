Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 609,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 445,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Boxlight to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
