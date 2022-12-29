Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 609,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 445,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Boxlight to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Boxlight Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

