Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,666 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of BWX Technologies worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 194,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in BWX Technologies by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 33,133 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in BWX Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 335,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BWX Technologies by 5,518.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

