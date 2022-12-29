Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 42.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

