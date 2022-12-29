Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $33.92 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

