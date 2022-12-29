Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $72.33 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.4% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.