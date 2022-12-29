Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,062,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $70,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

