Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $109.17 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

