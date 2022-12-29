Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,558 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of IAA worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NYSE:IAA opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.55. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

