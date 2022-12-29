Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $24,727,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,574,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,342.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,488.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,003.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

