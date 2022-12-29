Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 66,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 92,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 29,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

