Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 51,985 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, December 29th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 897,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.