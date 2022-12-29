Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Target Price at C$20.64

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOS. CIBC lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,095,451.06.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 5.0 %

About AirBoss of America

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.45. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$5.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.