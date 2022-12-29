Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Target Price at $55.60

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($57.45) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTOIY opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.