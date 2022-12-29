Brokerages Set ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) PT at $9.50

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOLGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

ReneSola Stock Performance

NYSE:SOL opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReneSola

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 92,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $378,489.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,015,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,601,662.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

