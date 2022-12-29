Brokerages Set ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) PT at $9.50

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:SOL opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 92,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $378,489.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,015,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,601,662.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

