Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$15.71

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

TSE:SCL opened at C$13.58 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$954.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

