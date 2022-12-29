Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $297.00

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

