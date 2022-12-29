Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BIP opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

