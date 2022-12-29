Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
