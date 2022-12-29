Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,027 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

