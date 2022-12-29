Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.78. 26,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 208,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Haywood Securities raised Canada Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Canada Nickel Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$198.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,442,417.36.
About Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.
Featured Stories
