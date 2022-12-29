Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.78. 26,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 208,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Canada Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$198.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canada Nickel ( CVE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,442,417.36.

About Canada Nickel

(Get Rating)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.