Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.