Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Up 87.2% in December

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Canoo Price Performance

NASDAQ GOEVW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Get Canoo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.