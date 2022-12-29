CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Down 25%

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Rating) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 176,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 73,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

About CardioComm Solutions

(Get Rating)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc develops advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company's technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CardioComm Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioComm Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.