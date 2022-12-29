Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,048.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,048.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

