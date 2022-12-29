Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.83.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,205. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

