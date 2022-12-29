CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Cut by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in CarMax by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in CarMax by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 425,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after buying an additional 51,431 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.10. 18,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,614. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

