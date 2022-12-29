Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Shares Up 0.2%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAIU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

