Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $227.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.