CashBackPro Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $103.85 million and approximately $20,912.55 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00006119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036877 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00226885 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.01237141 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,441.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars.

