Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 25,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Further Reading

