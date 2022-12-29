CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Up 2.3%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

