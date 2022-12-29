CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Trading Down 23.8%

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 23.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4,000.00 and last traded at $4,000.00. 11 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5,250.00.

CCUR Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,227.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,609.09.

About CCUR

(Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.