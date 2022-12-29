CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Shares Down 23.8%

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Rating) shares dropped 23.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4,000.00 and last traded at $4,000.00. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5,250.00.

CCUR Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,250.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5,628.52.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

