Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLNXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €38.00 ($40.43) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

