Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $55.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE CCS opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.