CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Shares Up 5%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.42. 21,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 5,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

CGE Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

