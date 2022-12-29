Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOE opened at $133.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

