Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,710,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

