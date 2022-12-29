Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $170.27 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.07 or 0.00169149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $170.27 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chia has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.83 or 0.05438148 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00496232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.30 or 0.29402256 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,065,658 coins and its circulating supply is 6,065,854 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.