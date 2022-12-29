China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.19

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
